Has Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 264 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONA's full-year earnings has moved 85% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FWONA has returned about 16.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 7.5%. This means that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.1%.

For Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.5% so far this year, so FWONA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #158. The industry has moved +7.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.