Has Liberty Energy (LBRT) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Liberty Oilfield Services is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT's full-year earnings has moved 11.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LBRT has gained about 70.4% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 43.2%. This means that Liberty Oilfield Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

PBF Energy (PBF) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 206.6%.

For PBF Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liberty Oilfield Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.4% so far this year, so LBRT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PBF Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +50% year to date.

Liberty Oilfield Services and PBF Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.