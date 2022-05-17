Has Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Liberty Oilfield Services is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Liberty Oilfield Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT's full-year earnings has moved 1544.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LBRT has returned about 56.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30.4%. This means that Liberty Oilfield Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Murphy Oil (MUR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.5%.

Over the past three months, Murphy Oil's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 68%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Liberty Oilfield Services belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.5% this year, meaning that LBRT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Murphy Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +44% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Liberty Oilfield Services and Murphy Oil as they could maintain their solid performance.

