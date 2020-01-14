Has LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (LX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (LX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is a member of our Finance group, which includes 844 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LX's full-year earnings has moved 8.29% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LX has gained about 6.34% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.34%. This means that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LX belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.27% so far this year, so LX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to LX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

