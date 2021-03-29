Has Lennar (LEN) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lennar (LEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LEN and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Lennar is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 29.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LEN has gained about 34.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.12% on average. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LEN is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.39% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track LEN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

