Has Lennar (LEN) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lennar (LEN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 7.81% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LEN has moved about 32.41% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 18.16% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.95% this year, meaning that LEN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

