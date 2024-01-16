Has Leidos (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Leidos (LDOS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos is one of 47 individual stocks in the Aerospace sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Leidos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS' full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LDOS has returned about 1.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of -3.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Leidos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI). The stock has returned 21.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for VirTra, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 32.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Leidos belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.5% so far this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #1. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +145.9%.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Leidos and VirTra, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

