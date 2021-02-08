Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos Holdings is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 35 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 1.56% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 0.16%. This shows that Leidos Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LDOS is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.09% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better in this area.

LDOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

