Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Leidos Holdings is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 33 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 0.78% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LDOS has moved about 4.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 34.29% on average. This means that Leidos Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LDOS is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 27.57% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LDOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

