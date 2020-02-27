Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos Holdings is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 33 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 4.30% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 13.21% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 2.25%. As we can see, Leidos Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LDOS belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.23% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LDOS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

