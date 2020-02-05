Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Leidos Holdings (LDOS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos Holdings is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 34 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 1.18% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LDOS has moved about 7.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 4.74% on average. This means that Leidos Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LDOS belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.23% so far this year, so LDOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to LDOS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

