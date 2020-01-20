Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Leidos Holdings is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 34 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 3.84% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LDOS has gained about 5.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 5.60% on average. As we can see, Leidos Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LDOS belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.05% so far this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LDOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.