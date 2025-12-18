Has LCI Industries (LCII) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. LCI (LCII) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

LCI is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCII's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LCII has gained about 17.8% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 14.5%. This means that LCI is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.3%.

In XPEL, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LCI belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, so LCII is performing better in this area. XPEL, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

LCI and XPEL, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

