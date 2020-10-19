Has LCI Industries (LCII) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of LCI Industries (LCII), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LCI Industries is one of 95 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LCII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCII's full-year earnings has moved 26.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, LCII has moved about 9.55% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 41.03%. This shows that LCI Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LCII belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.54% so far this year, meaning that LCII is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track LCII. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

