Has Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lattice Semiconductor is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LSCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC's full-year earnings has moved 1.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LSCC has gained about 8.91% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 3.58%. As we can see, Lattice Semiconductor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LSCC belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.09% so far this year, so LSCC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LSCC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

