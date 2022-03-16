Has Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Landsea Homes Corporation is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 104 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Landsea Homes Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSEA's full-year earnings has moved 57.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LSEA has returned about 10.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -16.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Landsea Homes Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Owens Corning (OC). The stock is up 3.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Owens Corning's current year EPS has increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Landsea Homes Corporation belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23% so far this year, so LSEA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Owens Corning, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #161. The industry has moved -14.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Landsea Homes Corporation and Owens Corning. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.