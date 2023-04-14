Has Lamb Weston (LW) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lamb Weston (LW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lamb Weston is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lamb Weston is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LW's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LW has moved about 22.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2.1%. This means that Lamb Weston is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, New York Times Co. (NYT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.9%.

The consensus estimate for New York Times Co.'s current year EPS has increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lamb Weston is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, so LW is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, New York Times Co. belongs to the Publishing - Newspapers industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +21.8% year to date.

Lamb Weston and New York Times Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

