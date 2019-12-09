Has Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Lam Research (LRCX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lam Research is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRCX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRCX's full-year earnings has moved 11.79% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LRCX has moved about 98.18% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.85%. This shows that Lam Research is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LRCX belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 86.25% this year, meaning that LRCX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRCX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

