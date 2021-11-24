Has LabCorp (LH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has LabCorp (LH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

LabCorp is one of 1117 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LabCorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LH's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LH has returned 40.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that LabCorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI). The stock has returned 30.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, LabCorp is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.8% so far this year, so LH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. falls under the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this industry has 90 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on LabCorp and Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

