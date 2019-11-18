Has L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. L3Harris Technologies (LHX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LHX and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

L3Harris Technologies is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 34 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX's full-year earnings has moved 3.04% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LHX has returned 50.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 32.96% on average. This means that L3Harris Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LHX belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LHX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

