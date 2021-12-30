Has Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kulicke and Soffa is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 646 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kulicke and Soffa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLIC's full-year earnings has moved 8.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, KLIC has gained about 87.2% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 27.1%. This shows that Kulicke and Soffa is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CDW (CDW). The stock has returned 56.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CDW's current year EPS has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kulicke and Soffa belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.6% so far this year, so KLIC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CDW falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #112. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.7%.

Kulicke and Soffa and CDW could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.