Has Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PHG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHG's full-year earnings has moved 5.91% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PHG has returned about 3.43% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 2.04%. As we can see, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, PHG is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6% so far this year, so PHG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PHG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

