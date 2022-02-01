Has Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KMTUY has gained about 7.7% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This means that Komatsu Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Agco (AGCO). The stock is up 1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Agco's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Komatsu Ltd. is a member of the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so KMTUY is performing better in this area.

Agco, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #60. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.

Komatsu Ltd. and Agco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.