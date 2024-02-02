Has Komatsu (KMTUY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Komatsu Ltd. is one of 227 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Komatsu Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMTUY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KMTUY has moved about 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 0.4%. As we can see, Komatsu Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.6%.

In Parker-Hannifin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Komatsu Ltd. belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.6% so far this year, so KMTUY is performing better in this area.

Parker-Hannifin, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Komatsu Ltd. and Parker-Hannifin. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

