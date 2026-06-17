Has Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is one of 238 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGEI's full-year earnings has moved 81.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KGEI has returned about 26.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 21.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Marathon Petroleum (MPC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 54%.

In Marathon Petroleum's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 121% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kolibri Global Energy Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.8% so far this year, so KGEI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +37.5%.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. and Marathon Petroleum could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.