Has Kohl's (KSS) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kohl's (KSS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kohl's is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kohl's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KSS' full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KSS has moved about 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 9.7%. This shows that Kohl's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dave & Buster's (PLAY). The stock has returned 19.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Dave & Buster's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kohl's is a member of the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.2% so far this year, so KSS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dave & Buster's, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #150. The industry has moved -14.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Kohl's and Dave & Buster's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

