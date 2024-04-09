Has Knife River Corporation (KNF) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Knife River (KNF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Knife River is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Knife River is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNF's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KNF has returned 22.2% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 13%. This means that Knife River is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Masco (MAS). The stock is up 15.1% year-to-date.

In Masco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Knife River belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, so KNF is performing better in this area. Masco is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Knife River and Masco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Knife River Corporation (KNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masco Corporation (MAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.