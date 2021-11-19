Has KLA (KLAC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is KLA (KLAC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KLA is one of 647 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KLAC has moved about 63.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.8%. As we can see, KLA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, KLA belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.1% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.