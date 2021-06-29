Has KLA (KLAC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is KLA (KLAC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 4.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KLAC has moved about 24.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 19.20% on average. This shows that KLA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, KLAC is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.27% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on KLAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

