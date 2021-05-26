Has KLA (KLAC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is KLA (KLAC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 4.50% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KLAC has moved about 22.79% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.83%. This shows that KLA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.25% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better in this area.

KLAC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

