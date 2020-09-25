Has KLA (KLAC) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has KLA (KLAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KLA is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 601 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KLAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 17.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KLAC has gained about 3.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.48% on a year-to-date basis. This means that KLA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KLAC belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 10.09% so far this year, so KLAC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KLAC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

