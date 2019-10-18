Has Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kirkland Lake Gold is one of 246 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KL's full-year earnings has moved 9.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that KL has returned about 71.21% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 5.61%. This shows that Kirkland Lake Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KL belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.53% so far this year, meaning that KL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to KL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

