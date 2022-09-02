Has Kirin (KNBWY) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kirin Holdings Co. is one of 199 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kirin Holdings Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNBWY's full-year earnings has moved 21.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, KNBWY has moved about 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 5.8%. This shows that Kirin Holdings Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.4%.

For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kirin Holdings Co. belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that KNBWY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, however, belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #142. The industry has moved +1.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Kirin Holdings Co. and Coca-Cola FEMSA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.