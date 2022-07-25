Has Kirby (KEX) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kirby (KEX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Kirby is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kirby is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEX's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KEX has returned 3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kirby is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Teekay Tankers (TNK). The stock is up 82.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers' current year EPS has increased 104.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kirby belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.5% so far this year, so KEX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. Teekay Tankers is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Kirby and Teekay Tankers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

