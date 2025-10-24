Has Kion Group (KIGRY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kion Group (KIGRY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Kion Group is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 187 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kion Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KIGRY's full-year earnings has moved 46.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KIGRY has gained about 98.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 5.9%. This means that Kion Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TriMas (TRS). The stock has returned 60.4% year-to-date.

For TriMas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kion Group belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.4% so far this year, so KIGRY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, TriMas belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +23.8% year to date.

Kion Group and TriMas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

