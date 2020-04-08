Has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is one of 895 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KNSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSA's full-year earnings has moved 3.30% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KNSA has returned 54.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -13.13% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, KNSA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.48% so far this year, so KNSA is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track KNSA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

