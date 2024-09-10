Has Kingfisher (KGFHY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Kingfisher PLC is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kingfisher PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGFHY's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, KGFHY has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.7% on average. This means that Kingfisher PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Next PLC (NXGPY). The stock is up 29.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Next PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kingfisher PLC is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.7% so far this year, meaning that KGFHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Next PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Kingfisher PLC and Next PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

