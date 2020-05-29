Has KimberlyClark (KMB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has KimberlyClark (KMB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KimberlyClark is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 4.22% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KMB has returned 2.36% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -12.48%. This means that KimberlyClark is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.75% so far this year, so KMB is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track KMB. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

