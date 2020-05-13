Has KimberlyClark (KMB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of KimberlyClark (KMB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KMB and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

KimberlyClark is one of 174 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 4.22% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KMB has gained about 0.20% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -15.93%. As we can see, KimberlyClark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.42% so far this year, so KMB is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on KMB as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

