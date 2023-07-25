Has KimberlyClark (KMB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Kimberly-Clark is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kimberly-Clark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KMB has returned 1.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 0.8%. This means that Kimberly-Clark is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Molson Coors Brewing (TAP). The stock has returned 35.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Brewing's current year EPS has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kimberly-Clark belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.4% so far this year, so KMB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Molson Coors Brewing, however, belongs to the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this 18-stock industry is ranked #115. The industry has moved +5.2% so far this year.

Kimberly-Clark and Molson Coors Brewing could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.