Has Kimbell Royalty (KRP) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Kimbell Royalty is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 256 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Kimbell Royalty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRP's full-year earnings has moved 93.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KRP has gained about 35% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 34.2%. This shows that Kimbell Royalty is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 102.9%.

For Helmerich & Payne, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 45.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kimbell Royalty belongs to the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 49.8% so far this year, so KRP is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Helmerich & Payne, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +62.2% so far this year.

Kimbell Royalty and Helmerich & Payne could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.