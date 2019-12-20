Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Keysight Technologies is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 4.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that KEYS has returned about 67.30% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 33.43% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Keysight Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KEYS belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 60.33% so far this year, so KEYS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KEYS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

