Has KBR (KBR) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is KBR Inc. (KBR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

KBR Inc. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 105 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBR Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBR's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KBR has gained about 6.8% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 19.2%. This shows that KBR Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.6%.

For Landsea Homes Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, KBR Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, so KBR is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Landsea Homes Corporation belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved -27.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to KBR Inc. and Landsea Homes Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.