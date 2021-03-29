Has KB Home (KBH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KBH and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

KB Home is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 19.78% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KBH has returned 40.18% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 16.12%. This means that KB Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.39% so far this year, so KBH is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on KBH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

