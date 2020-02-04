Has KB Home (KBH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

KB Home is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 6.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KBH has gained about 10.39% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 1.38%. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.85% so far this year, meaning that KBH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

