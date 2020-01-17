Has KB Home (KBH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

KB Home is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 4.95% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, KBH has returned 6.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 2.57% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, KB Home is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, KBH belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.49% this year, meaning that KBH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to KBH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.