Has KB Home (KBH) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of KB Home (KBH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

KB Home is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KBH's full-year earnings has moved 6.43% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KBH has returned about 85.44% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 39.32% on average. This means that KB Home is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, KBH is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 50.46% so far this year, so KBH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track KBH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.