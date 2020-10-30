Has K12 (LRN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of K12 (LRN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LRN and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 67.08% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 23.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -4.64% on a year-to-date basis. This means that K12 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.61% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LRN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

