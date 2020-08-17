Has K12 (LRN) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. K12 (LRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LRN and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

K12 is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LRN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 2.33% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 124.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that K12 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LRN belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.94% so far this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LRN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.