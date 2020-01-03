Has Just Energy Group (JE) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Just Energy Group (JE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JE and the rest of the Utilities group's stocks.

Just Energy Group is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 119 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. JE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JE's full-year earnings has moved 173.68% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JE has returned 7.14% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have lost an average of 0.83%. This shows that Just Energy Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, JE belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.02% so far this year, so JE is performing better in this area.

JE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.